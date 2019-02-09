Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church
Age 77, on Friday, February 8, 2019 of Carrick. Beloved husband of 58 years to Kathleen (Karlovich) Klobuchir; loving father of Dudley, Keith, Kenneth (Diane) and Tara (Rich) Bellisario; adored pap of Richie, Ashlyn, Justin (Lauren), Christopher, Stephanie (Jason), Cassandra (Mike) and Toni Jo; proud great-grandpap of Charlie; son of the late Anna and George Klobuchir.  Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL  HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 12:30 p.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
