KLOBUCHIR HARVEY L. "HANK"
Age 77, on Friday, February 8, 2019 of Carrick. Beloved husband of 58 years to Kathleen (Karlovich) Klobuchir; loving father of Dudley, Keith, Kenneth (Diane) and Tara (Rich) Bellisario; adored pap of Richie, Ashlyn, Justin (Lauren), Christopher, Stephanie (Jason), Cassandra (Mike) and Toni Jo; proud great-grandpap of Charlie; son of the late Anna and George Klobuchir. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 12:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019