NELSON HASSIE
Age 87, of Pittsburgh, PA. Peacefully on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Nelson; beloved mother of Miles (Cynthia) Nelson, Kevin Nelson, Vikki Herald, Sheldon (Kathleen) Nelson, and Craig Nelson; survived by a host of family and friends. Friends received Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206, where funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019