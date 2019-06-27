Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
HASSIE NELSON Obituary
NELSON HASSIE

Age 87, of Pittsburgh, PA. Peacefully on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Nelson; beloved mother of Miles (Cynthia) Nelson, Kevin Nelson, Vikki Herald, Sheldon (Kathleen) Nelson, and Craig Nelson; survived by a host of family and friends. Friends received Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206, where funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
