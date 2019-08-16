Home

Hastina Ruth Bolen Acosta died August 9, 2019. Born to Cecil Price Bolen and Hastin Bolen on February 18, 1947, she was married to Gregory "Micky" Acosta for 40 years. A life-long resident of Pittsburgh, Tina, as she was fondly known, graduated from Schenley High School in 1965. She served as a sales associate at Kaufmann's and as a flight attendant for Allegheny Airlines. Later Tina would impart her passion for art to young children at The Shady Lane School. She is survived by family who loved her dearly: husband, Micky, son, Philip Gregory Acosta, cousins James Leo Price, Jr., Jarmila Price-Gaines, Mary Sue Price, widow of the late Clement Alexander Price, step-daughter Nicki Acosta Langford, in-laws Gary and Gail Moore, and her longtime devoted friend Linda Ransom.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
