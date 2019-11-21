|
|
BURCHLAW HATTIE "BECKY" (LUBECKI)
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Hattie. She died peacefully on November 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was in her 86th year. Preceded in death by her husband, George L. and parents, Andrew and Stella Lubecki (Weirton, WV). Devoted mother of Richard G. (Susan) Burchlaw, Theresa Polizzano, Janet (David) Haser, Kathleen (Dennis) Sell, Carol (Thomas) Manz and George E. Burchlaw. Cherished grandmother of 14; and great-grandmother of two. Becky was a graduate of the Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing and spent a good portion of her life caring for others. Her service at AGH, along with the 30 plus years spent at Little Sisters of the Poor, were very rewarding to her. She had a passion for cross-stitching and spent countless hours on her meticulous cross-stitch work which now adorns the homes of family and friends. There are no words to describe the impact Mom had on the many lives she touched. Suffice to say, she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. As per her request, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ our Savior, formerly known as St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3854 Brighton Rd., Pgh., PA 15212 on Friday, November 22 at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Arrangements are being provided by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mom's memory may be made to "Penn State University" and mailed to Penn State University, College of Engineering, 101 Hammond Building, University Park, PA 16802; attention: Karen Reese. Please note on the check, "George L. and Hattie Burchlaw Trustee Scholarship."
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019