|
|
JOHNSON HAYWOOD J. "JULIO"
On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Haywood J. Johnson, 63, aka "Julio," of Braddock, PA. Served in the United States Army. Loving companion of Arlene Brown; father of Chavina and Julius Johnson, Arneicka, Adiyiah, and William Brown; brother of Johnny Thompson, Elvor Johnson, Jr., William, Charles, Darryl, Michelle, and Marcel Clark. Also survived by 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation was Tuesday February 5, 2019, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, 412-271-3880. Funeral service Wednesday, 11 a.m., February 6, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019