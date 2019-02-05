Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave
Braddock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAYWOOD JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAYWOOD J. "JULIO" JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAYWOOD J. "JULIO" JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON HAYWOOD J. "JULIO"

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Haywood J. Johnson, 63, aka "Julio," of Braddock, PA. Served in the United States Army. Loving companion of Arlene Brown; father of Chavina and Julius Johnson, Arneicka, Adiyiah, and William Brown; brother of Johnny Thompson, Elvor Johnson, Jr., William, Charles, Darryl, Michelle, and Marcel Clark. Also survived by 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation was Tuesday February 5, 2019, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, 412-271-3880. Funeral service Wednesday, 11 a.m., February 6, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries