LEFLER HAZEL K.
On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Hazel K., age 95, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Collier Twp. and Westwood. Wife of the late William B.; beloved mother of William S. and David A. (Jocelyn) Lefler and Susan L. (Bruce) Peterson; dear grandmother of William R. (Doreen) Lefler, Karen (Donald) Doyle, Michelle (James) Jarvis, and Kristine (Joseph) Cundiff. Also ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Thursday, at 2 p.m., until time of the memorial service on Thursday at 4 p.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019