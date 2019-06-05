Home

HAZEL K. LEFLER

HAZEL K. LEFLER Obituary
LEFLER HAZEL K.

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Hazel K., age 95, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Collier Twp. and Westwood. Wife of the late William B.; beloved mother of William S. and David A. (Jocelyn) Lefler and Susan L. (Bruce) Peterson; dear grandmother of William R. (Doreen) Lefler, Karen (Donald) Doyle, Michelle (James) Jarvis, and Kristine (Joseph) Cundiff. Also ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Thursday, at  2 p.m., until time of the memorial service on Thursday at 4 p.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
