LUTZ HAZEL L.
Age 84, of Canonsburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lutz; loving mother of Dawn Lutz and Scott (Cindy) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Kayla; dear sister of the late Russell, Howard, and Paul Turner. Hazel had a passion for genealogy, enjoyed working in her yard, and belonged to a widows' group. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A service will be celebrated Thursday (time later) in the office chapel of Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the critical care unit of Washington Hospital. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020