Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAZEL LUTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAZEL L. LUTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAZEL L. LUTZ Obituary
LUTZ HAZEL L.

Age 84, of Canonsburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lutz; loving mother of Dawn Lutz and Scott (Cindy) Lutz; cherished grandmother of Kayla; dear sister of the late Russell, Howard, and Paul Turner. Hazel had a passion for genealogy, enjoyed working in her yard, and belonged to a widows' group. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A service will be celebrated Thursday (time later) in the office chapel of Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to the critical care unit of Washington Hospital. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAZEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now