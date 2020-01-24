|
|
BAKER HEATHER (FINCH)
Age 40, of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Matthew L. Baker; devoted and supportive mother of Hannah and Samantha Baker; loving daughter of Susan and the late Dr. Ronald Allen Finch; dear sister of Major Zachary Allen Finch, USMC, and Kimberly Gaston (Jacob); aunt of Loren and Shepard Gaston; daughter-in-law of Jerry and Betty Baker. Also survived by her many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing hours have been omitted. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Service in Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 3319 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at 9:30. The family will receive guests at church following the service. No flowers, please. If desired, contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020