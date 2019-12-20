Home

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BALL FUNERAL HOME
Dunster Street
Brookline, PA
More Obituaries for HEATHER LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HEATHER GAIL LANG

HEATHER GAIL LANG Obituary
LANG HEATHER GAIL

Age 36, of Brookline, on December 16, 2019, received her angel wings. Survived by her parents Debra and William Alexander, sister and best friend Meghan G. Lang, brother and best friend Jerry E. Coulehan, Father of her children Ryan Moore, 3 Children Karlee (10), Keaton (8), and Edward (2), Loving Grandparents Edward and Gail Lang, Very Special Aunt and Uncle Diane and Kenny Johns, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Heather could light up a room in seconds, she is one of a kind. Heather was loving, kind, funny, caring, free spirit, generous. Her love for her babies was shown every day of her life, they were her world. Heather loved life, she loved to laugh, this world will never be the same. Viewing wil be held at BALL FUNERAL HOME, Dunster Street, Brookline, PA 15226. Welcoming family and friends Saturday December 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
