HART HEATHER (McBURNEY)

Age 47, of Middlesex Twp., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer. Born June 20, 1971 in Pittsburgh, she is the daughter of Denis and Diane (Sweetland) McBurney. She is survived by her loving Husband, Richard Hart and their children, Hunter and Mackenzie; sister, Dana (McBurney) DeBasi (Michael, Sr.); niece of Claudia McBurney; niece of the late, Russell McBurney; daughter-in-law of John and Sandy Hart; sister-in-law of John and Diane Hart, Scott and Annette Hart, and Chris Hart; aunt of Michael, Jr. and Dominic DeBasi, Nicole (Chad) Schwartz, Bethany, Jake, Megan and Justin Hart; great-aunt of Noah Schwartz. Heather was a Hampton High School Graduate and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Ashford University. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Heather's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibsonia. Rev. Anthony Schneck officiating. Please meet at the church.