Passed away on February 8, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, in peace and with grace, surrounded by the love of her immediate family. Heather Rhea (Bond) Kenison was born in 1973 in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating from Gateway High School, Monroeville, PA, she attended the University of Pittsburgh and Community College of Allegheny County, PA then worked for several years as a certified massage therapist in PA. Heather lived in Florida for several years then moved back to Pennsylvania where she met her husband, Damon W. Kenison, Jr. and moved to North Carolina then Massachusetts before settling in New Hampshire in 2015. Heather is survived by her husband, her parents; Marshall and Mary Jane (Jae) Bond of PA; her father-in-law; Damon W. Kenison of NH; her brother, Matthew Bond and family, Elena, Jackson and Nina of PA, sister-in-law, Mary Lou and brother-in-law, Fred Gould of NH, and stepsons, Damon W. Kenison, III of AR and Jamie Kenison of VA. Heather loved to travel, read and garden with her dog, Toby by her side and she was an affable, loving and caring woman, with a smile for everyone and who enjoyed helping people and lifting spirits whenever and wherever possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at or 1-800-227-2345. Memorial remembrances will include Celebrations-of-Life with family and friends in locations and dates To Be Determined.