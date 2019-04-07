Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Age 88, of Oakdale, South Fayette Twp., died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in her home. She was born January 7, 1931 in Germany; a daughter of the late Otto and Luise Scheller Holler. Mrs. Shrum was a member of Noblestown Presbyterian Church and was previously employed as a housekeeper at Kane Hospital; surviving are her children, Jack W. Shrum of South Fayette Twp., Sally Ann Patterson of Scotland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; also surviving are one sister, one brother; and a number of nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her son, David H. Strum; one brother; and two sisters. All arrangements are private and are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
