SELDER HEIDI KAARINA ANA-MARI

Age 70, of Buford, Georgia, formerly of Elliott, in the city of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Ms. Selder was born November 10, 1948 in Helsinki, Finland and was retired from Allegheny County, where she managed a County Court. When her children were younger, she enjoyed taking them to the symphony and ballet. Ms. Selder is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Laura Slavik, of Buford; daughter, Erika Slavik, of London, England; and grandchildren, Kenneth and Diana Slavik, James and Kristin Slavik, Sarah Slavik, and Donovan, son of Erika. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, . MEMORIAL SOUTH PARK FUNERAL HOME, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542, is in charge of arrangements.