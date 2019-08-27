|
SCHROEDER HEIDI (CROWLEY)
Age 47, of Oakdale, PA, passed after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian Schroeder; mother of Jerome O'Connell, Catherine O'Connell, and Leroy Schroeder; daughter of Jerome and Rita Crowley; sister of Jill (Dennis) Scullion; aunt of Jocelyn and Gracie Scullion. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136 where a service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson Street #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019