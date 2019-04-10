Home

HELEN A. (SCHOEN) LUCKAN

LUCKAN HELEN A. (SCHOEN)

Age 90, of Ross Township, peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Luckan, Sr.; loving mother of Robert E. (Bonnie) Luckan, Jr. of Bell Acres and Nancy (Bob) Pollack of Ross Township; grandmother of Stephanie (Michael) Brining, Lewis Luckan, Lisa Luckan and Stacy (Josh) Lyons; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Chloe and Delaney; daughter of the late Emil and Alice Schoen; sister of the late Jean Schoen, Earl, Emil, Louis, Loretta Fedorski, Alice Kennedy, Ruth McChesney, Dorothy Peden and Marie Morgan. Helen had a kind and generous heart. She also enjoyed wine. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. until time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 529 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Avenue #1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or www.dav.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
