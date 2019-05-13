Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
HELEN (NADIR) ABER

HELEN (NADIR) ABER Obituary
ABER HELEN (NADIR)

Of Metairie, LA, formerly of West Mifflin, PA, on May 5, 2019, age 95.  Beloved wife of the late Thomas Aber; mother of Barbara (Lawrence, Jr.) Hedrick; grandmother of Lori (Gregory) Brookins, Lawrence (Maria) Hedrick, III and Fr. Timothy Hedrick; great-grandmother of Lawrence, IV and Nicholas; sister of Virginia Aziz and Diana Valtr. Helen was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, on Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where a Trisagion Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. 


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
