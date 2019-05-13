|
ABER HELEN (NADIR)
Of Metairie, LA, formerly of West Mifflin, PA, on May 5, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Aber; mother of Barbara (Lawrence, Jr.) Hedrick; grandmother of Lori (Gregory) Brookins, Lawrence (Maria) Hedrick, III and Fr. Timothy Hedrick; great-grandmother of Lawrence, IV and Nicholas; sister of Virginia Aziz and Diana Valtr. Helen was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, on Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., where a Trisagion Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
