HIGGINS HELEN ANN (DONAUER)
Age 97, of Monroeville, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in her home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Higgins; loving mother of the late Kelly Kunkle; devoted grandmother of grandchildren, Vonetta Kunkle and David Kunkle; and great-grandchildren, Kelly Taylor, Kaylee Kunkle, and Lu'Ann Wilson. Also survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Walsh Donauer (Mrs. John M. Donauer) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Paul Kovalanchik, John M. Donauer and sister, Margaret Gessner. Friends will be received Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Parish Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019