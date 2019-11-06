|
PENCO HELEN ANN
Age 87, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township. She was born in Rural Ridge, January 12, 1932, to the late John and Justina (Lokemec) Berezny Sr., and has lived in Rural Ridge all her life. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; G. Dwayne, James, and Michael Berezny, Lance, Tina, and Todd Kuhn, and Cathy Porter; stepchildren, Mark (Sandy), Greg (Donna), Michael (Lynne), and Vince Penco, Julie (Michael) Barnes, Lisa (Jim) Plants, and Paula (Paul) Green; 15, step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward G. Penco, Sr; siblings, John, Jr., George, and Irene Berezny, and Elizabeth Kuhn; nephew, John Berezny, III; niece, Karen Berezny; stepson, Edward G. Penco, Jr. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, 15076. Funeral mass will be celebrated 9 a.m., Saturday, at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1601 Kenneth Ave., Arnold 15068, with Rev. Yaroslav Koval. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Helen will be laid to rest next to her parents at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Family suggests memorials to: Rural Ridge VFC, PO BOX 58, Rural Ridge, PA 15075. For online condolences please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com