MILLER HELEN ARLINE
Helen Arline Miller, age 93, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Helen is survived by her adoring husband, William Syrus Miller. Beloved mother of Linda Rae Miller (the late John Lapkowicz), Deborah Lee (Thomas) Kortz and the late William S. Miller III. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Wednesday, January, 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020