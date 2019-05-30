|
|
LUCAS HELEN B.
Age 88, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (Wojkitka) Lucas; loving sister of Dorothy Lucas and the late Henry and George Lucas; aunt of Donna Decker and Amy Rice; great-aunt of Jonathan and Joshua Decker and Brett Kash. No visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, 225-37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019