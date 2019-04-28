Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Robinson Twp, PA
HELEN B. (CLAGER) MCDONALD


HELEN B. (CLAGER) MCDONALD Obituary
MCDONALD HELEN B. (CLAGER)

Age 93, of Robinson Twp., peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wife of the late John J. McDonald; dear mother of John and Bill McDonald; sister of the late Skip Clager; sadly missed by nieces, nephews, and friends. Helen enjoyed a long wonderful life. Visitation on SUNDAY ONLY, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Robinson Twp. schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
