MCDONALD HELEN B. (CLAGER)
Age 93, of Robinson Twp., peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wife of the late John J. McDonald; dear mother of John and Bill McDonald; sister of the late Skip Clager; sadly missed by nieces, nephews, and friends. Helen enjoyed a long wonderful life. Visitation on SUNDAY ONLY, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Robinson Twp. schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019