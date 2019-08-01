Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy, R.C. Church
343 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MURAWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN B. (YURKO) MURAWSKI


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN B. (YURKO) MURAWSKI Obituary
MURAWSKI HELEN B. (YURKO)

Early in the morning on Monday, July 29, 2019, the Lord took Helen into his arms and carried her home. Born on March 27, 1924 to Andrew and Julia Yurko, she was the sixth born child of their nine children. She was 95 years old. Formerly of McKees Rocks, PA where she resided for 89 years, she has lived with her daughter in Cranberry Township from 2013 until her passing. Beloved wife, of 38 years, to Anthony G. Murawski, who preceded her in death. Devoted mother of Joan Wadowsky, (Robert); grandmother to Lauren Panteliemonitis (Spyros) of Athens, Greece and Jacqueline Wadowsky of Cranberry Township; great-grandmother to Ioanna and Christina Panteliemonitis; sister to John "Jay" Yurko, Ann Bacher (Charles), Mary Novelselski (Metro), Jospeh R. Yurko, Andrew P. Yurko (Ann Patrick), Josephine Jasen (John), Margaret Rectenwald (Charles), and George A. Yurko, all of whom preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Lillian Cornish, of San Diego, CA and Bernadine Sanders of Kennedy Township. Her siblings blessed her with many nieces and nephews all of whom she dearly loved. She graduated from Miles Bryan High School in McKees Rocks, Class of 1942 and worked for the Dravo Corporation during the war years. She retired from GNC in 1987. A member of SS Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, now closed, she was active in the PTG, and the Contemporary Choir. She loved playing the lotto, going to the casino, and playing bingo. She was of Slovak heritage and strove to pass on the Slovak holiday traditions, especially Slovak food. "I could eat pierogies every day" she would frequently say. She loved birds especially Cardinals and would enjoy watching them at the bird feeder. She was also an avid gardener, baker and cake decorator. Viewing for Helen will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road (Kennedy Township) Coraopolis, PA 15108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy, R.C. Church, 343 Forest Grove Road, (Kennedy Township) Coraopolis, PA 15108 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR THE FUNERAL MASS. Floral memorials are welcome or you may donate to the in Helen's name. The family wishes to sincerely thank the wonderful people from Anova Hospice who provided her with exceptional care. 


www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now