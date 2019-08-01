|
|
MURAWSKI HELEN B. (YURKO)
Early in the morning on Monday, July 29, 2019, the Lord took Helen into his arms and carried her home. Born on March 27, 1924 to Andrew and Julia Yurko, she was the sixth born child of their nine children. She was 95 years old. Formerly of McKees Rocks, PA where she resided for 89 years, she has lived with her daughter in Cranberry Township from 2013 until her passing. Beloved wife, of 38 years, to Anthony G. Murawski, who preceded her in death. Devoted mother of Joan Wadowsky, (Robert); grandmother to Lauren Panteliemonitis (Spyros) of Athens, Greece and Jacqueline Wadowsky of Cranberry Township; great-grandmother to Ioanna and Christina Panteliemonitis; sister to John "Jay" Yurko, Ann Bacher (Charles), Mary Novelselski (Metro), Jospeh R. Yurko, Andrew P. Yurko (Ann Patrick), Josephine Jasen (John), Margaret Rectenwald (Charles), and George A. Yurko, all of whom preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Lillian Cornish, of San Diego, CA and Bernadine Sanders of Kennedy Township. Her siblings blessed her with many nieces and nephews all of whom she dearly loved. She graduated from Miles Bryan High School in McKees Rocks, Class of 1942 and worked for the Dravo Corporation during the war years. She retired from GNC in 1987. A member of SS Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, now closed, she was active in the PTG, and the Contemporary Choir. She loved playing the lotto, going to the casino, and playing bingo. She was of Slovak heritage and strove to pass on the Slovak holiday traditions, especially Slovak food. "I could eat pierogies every day" she would frequently say. She loved birds especially Cardinals and would enjoy watching them at the bird feeder. She was also an avid gardener, baker and cake decorator. Viewing for Helen will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road (Kennedy Township) Coraopolis, PA 15108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Malachy, R.C. Church, 343 Forest Grove Road, (Kennedy Township) Coraopolis, PA 15108 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR THE FUNERAL MASS. Floral memorials are welcome or you may donate to the in Helen's name. The family wishes to sincerely thank the wonderful people from Anova Hospice who provided her with exceptional care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019