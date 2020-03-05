WEHNER HELEN B.
On Monday, March 2, 2020. Wife of the late Norbert W. Wehner. Beloved mother of David W. (Barbara Yoerg) Wehner of NV, Helen L. (Dennis) Cribbins, and Elizabeth P. (the late Art) Niemczyk. Grandmother of Chad P. Cribbins, Colleen D. Collins, Jeffrey S. Niemczyk, Cynthia Martinez Allen, John Paul Martinez and the late Kristie B. Cribbins. Great-grandmother of Tyler Collins, Cole and Coco Cribbins, Shelby and Nicholas Greiner. Sister of the late Twila Bykowski. Family will receive visitors Thursday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church Friday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084.