BISBEY HELEN (MARONEY)

Age 77, of Mt. Washington left the loving arms of her family on March 8, 2019 and was welcomed into the arms of her beloved husband, Jerry, when she passed away at Trinity Oaks after a brief illness. She was born January 10, 1942 in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late William and Esther Maroney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bisbey, siblings: William Maroney, Joann Fisher and Donna Fitch. Helen was Catholic by faith. She had a heart of gold. Helen worked in the service industry and took care of many people throughout her life with her selfness, kind nature. She was an avid animal lover. Helen loved to bake and her passion was Christmas cookies, often backing over 100 dozen and sharing them with family and friends to enjoy Helen is survived by her children, William (Shannon) Hughes, Thomas (Jeanene) Hughes and George (Laura) Bisbey; six grandchildren, Kayla Jo (Doug), William, Thomas, Courtney, Alexis and Alan. Helen was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emery, Carina, and Leona. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. At Helen's request all services are private. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Staff at Trinity Oaks, Gateway Hospice (Cierra, Joellen and Deb) for the extraordinary care that was extended to Helen. Your kindness will always be remembered. Donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society. Arrangements are with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn Street, Aliquippa, 15001 (724)375-0496.