HELEN (BUENTE) BOAL

Age 98, of Providence Point Retirement Community, formerly of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Buente and wife of the late George Young Boal. Loving mother of Patricia (the late William) Stout, Sandra (John) Douds, Charles (Susan) Boal; sister of the late Charles Buente; grandmother of Matthew (Heather) Douds, the late Gary Douds, Brianne (Joel) Witman, David Boal; great-grandmother of Avery Mae Witman; also, many nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she worked as a secretary and served as an elder. She was a 1942 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and president of the Panhellenic Council. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Providence Point, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Scott Township, PA 15243, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Final resting place will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, McMurray, PA. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
