BROWN-JOHNSON HELEN (HILLMAR)

Age 89, died February 4th at her home in Oklahoma City after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8th at 1:00 p.m., at SMITH & KERNKE, NORTH MAY CHAPEL. Helen was born on May 30, 1929 in McKeesport, PA. She was the only child born to Lester and Helen Eisele Hillmar. She married Edward M. Brown on September 15, 1951. Helen and Ed had four children, Thomas Brown, Patricia Brown-Kramer, Robert Brown and Nancy Brown-Herndon. Ed passed away at the young age of 53. Helen was lucky to meet and fall in love with Donald L. Johnson; they married in 1987. They shared many wonderful vacation trips as she and Don planned and directed tours for Putnam City Retirees Travel Club. Helen taught high school English for 24 years before retiring in 1987. She was an active member of Mayflower Congregational Church. Helen enjoyed participating in the women's morning group, Plymouth Guild and the evening potluck, Martha Circle. Among her many passions were researching her ancestry, writing family histories and creating memory albums for children and grandchildren. This led her to write her autobiography titled "Mom's Story". Other interests included reading and playing bridge. In her later years, her great-grandchildren always brought her joy and laughter. Helen is survived by Don, her husband of 31 years; Tom Brown and his wife JoAnn, Patti Kramer and her husband Phil, Rob Brown and Nancy Herndon. Her grandchildren are Jennifer Brown Sanders (Tim), Jeff Kramer (Sarah), Kelli Kramer Jenkins (Jacob) and Colleen McCullough. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Corbin, Carson and Anthony Sanders, Charles and Walter Kramer, Joshua Jenkins and Calder McCullough. Her family would like to give a special thanks to her wonderful and loving caregivers, Teresa, Melissa, Rhonda and Mari'. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plymouth Guild of Mayflower Congregational Church and McKeesport Heritage Center. Although living most of her life in Oklahoma City, Helen said she would always be a "Yankee At Heart"!