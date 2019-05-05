Home

Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Age 92, of McKeesport, died Wed., May 1, 2019. Born Dec. 1, 1926, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Ljubic) Brulja. A member of St. Mark's Parish in Port Vue, Helen worked as a clerk for the Westinghouse Corp., was a member of the CFU Lodge #146 and its Ladies' and Pensioneers' Clubs, and was also an original member of the Penn-Sembles. She is survived by nieces and nephews, but was preceded in death by her siblings: Kathern Brulja, Frances Sopko, Ann Bastasic, Mary Sipkovich, and Matt, Bruce, and William Brulja. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132, (412-678-3454) on Sun., May 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Parish, Port Vue Site. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Port Vue. bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
