|
|
BUCCI HELEN
Age 89, of Stowe Twp., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander D. Bucci; loving mother of Linda Weld, and Nancy Placek; grandmother of Sabrina Giocondi and Chuck Placek; great-grandmother of Charlie Placek; Helen was the last of five siblings, Paul, Earl, Rose, and Ruth; also survived by her niece, Rose Ann Rupp. Helen loved her embroidery work, cooking, and dancing, She also loved giving and caring for others, along with her dogs and birds. Friends received Monday 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Service Tuesday 12 noon at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019