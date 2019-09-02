|
BALOURIS HELEN C.
Age 92, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2019. She was born in Braddock, PA on July 3, 1927, to Christ and Maria Stambolis. Helen is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Anthony Balouris. She is also survived by her children, Dr. Christ (Kathy) Balouris, Paula (Gerri) Valliant, Presvytera Maria (Fr. Philemon) Patitsas, Dr. Constantine (Diane) Balouris, Dr. Sondra Balouris (Dr. Clifford Brubaker) and Athena (Munish) Grover, as well as nephew, Christos Georgiou from Greece who lived with the family for many years. Helen is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, Marielena, Antonios, Yanni, Eleni, Maria, Alexandra, Anna, Nicholas, Eleni, Markella, Anthony, Elaina, Demetrios, Nicholas and Chrysanthi; three great-grandchildren, Georgiana, Maria, and Nikolas, and a large extended family of nieces and nephews, both here and in Greece. She also is survived by her sister, Theodora Stambolis. A lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan, Helen was known for her engaging personality, elegant style, and unwavering love and devotion to her family. She helped husband Anthony with the family business, The Bellevue Restaurant, for 38 years. An active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Helen was involved with many of the philanthropic, social, and community activities of the parish. In her later years, she worked at Balouris Eye Center, where her pleasant voice and cheerful disposition touched patients and staff. Helen was preceded in death by daughter, Alexandra; brothers, Angelo and Gus Stambolis; and sisters, Sophia Libbos and Alice Tzanetakos. Special thanks to caregivers, Katina and Robin. Friends received Monday, 2-8 p.m. with Trisagon service at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. both in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd., Pgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holy Trinity Capital Campaign Fund.