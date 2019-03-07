|
GROSS HELEN C.
Age 77. Peacefully on February 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Thomas M. Gross, Jr. (Sandra H. Mark) and Damon Gross (Malisa Harn); sister of Maxine Engram and Sharon Montgomery of Georgia. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Rodman St. Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman St., 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019