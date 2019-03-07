Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
GROSS HELEN C.

Age 77. Peacefully on February 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Thomas M. Gross, Jr. (Sandra H. Mark) and Damon Gross (Malisa Harn); sister of Maxine Engram and Sharon Montgomery of Georgia. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., at the COSTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Rodman St. Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman St., 15206.


www.costonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
