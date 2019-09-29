Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Chapel at Rostraver
HELEN C. (SCHMIDT) MUELLER


1933 - 2019
HELEN C. (SCHMIDT) MUELLER Obituary
MUELLER HELEN C. (SCHMIDT)

Helen C. (Schmidt) Mueller, 85 of Mt. Pleasant passed away at 7:14 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. Helen was born December 15, 1933 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Offerman) Schmidt. She was married to Albert E. Mueller Sr., who passed away on October 5, 2006. Surviving are four children, Albert E. Mueller (Vicki) of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Mueller (Lynn) of Donora, Donna Thomas of West Mifflin, and Michael Mueller (Linda) of Finleyville; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Particka of Canonsburg and Barb Romano (George) of South Park; brother, Clifford Schmidt of Monongahela; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Ralph and William Schmidt.  Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 SPRING STREET, SCOTTDALE (724-887 5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5th in the Bible Chapel at Rostraver. Final resting place will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. A special Thanks to caregiver Amy and Medi-Hospice. Memorials to the Bible Chapel at Rostraver (724-941-8990). Love Lasts Forever!

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
