HELEN C. TAYLOR

HELEN C. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR HELEN C.

Age 87, of West Mifflin, formerly of Lawrenceville, entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2019. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Glenn) Gougler, Deborah (Vernon) Caley; grandsons, Austin and Brayden; her twin brother, John (Ann) Retkowski from Scottsdale, AZ and brother, Joseph (Marilyn) Retkowski from Eldersburg, MD; sister; Patricia (Charles) McMurdy from Plum Borough; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Taylor; mother, Agnes Retkowski; father, Leonard  Retkowski; and sister, Francis Gregorczyk. Helen was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved watching tennis, and a lifelong animal lover. She loved everyone she ever met and was always quick with a joke. She always had a smile on her face. Helen was a devoted mother to her two daughters and grandmother to her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice at Canterbury Place or the . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
