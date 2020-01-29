|
|
CAMPBELL HELEN (BOTIC)
Age 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 14, 2020 in Ridgefield, CT. Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Anna Botic; and her brothers, Alexander and George Botic. Helen lived a remarkable life making family her first priority after losing her parents at the age of eight years old. Raised by her older brother, she helped care for many nieces and nephews. Her sister, Rose, was her dearest friend. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and grandchildren. Helen enjoyed organizing many family reunions, camping with her family, volunteering and helping others. She was a wonderful seamstress and could always be found making dress-up clothes or doll clothes for her grandchildren. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. She was the loving mother of Sheryl (Bob) Lowe, Dan, and Russ (Katie). Proud grandmother of Ashley (Austin), Ryan, Collin, Samantha, Caitlin and Madeleine. Further survived by sister, Rose Heller and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Regional Hospice at 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or www.regionalhospice.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020