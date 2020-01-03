|
CHERVANEK SISTER HELEN
Sister Helen Chervanek, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home on January 1, 2020 at the age of 89 and in the 70th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from Saint Ann Parish in Homestead, PA, in 1950. She received her Bachelor and Masters in Education degrees from Duquesne University and served the Church as a Kindergarten and elementary teacher for 54 years in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA. Sister taught 37 of those 54 years at Saint Sebastian School in the North Hills of Pittsburgh. Twice during her teaching career, she was honored with receiving the prestigious Golden Apple Award, and the Manifesting the Kingdom award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Sister Helen had a special love for her Kindergarten classes. She treated each child special and joy permeated her classroom. Sister made an extra effort to connect with the parents and grandparents of her children. She was often seen cheering the school team on at sporting events and volunteered on many occasions with parish activities. After retiring Sister Helen still remained quite active as a driver for her convent community, driving sisters to appointments and wherever they needed to go. You could always count on Sister to have a smile on her face, and a "can do" helping attitude. Sister Helen was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Mary Chervenak and sisters Mary and Ann, and her brother Fr. Steve. She is survived by her sisters Margaret and Christine and her brother Dr. John, nieces, nephews, cousins and her sisters in community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, January 6 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in the Sisters' cemetery on the convent grounds. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020