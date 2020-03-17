McCUNE HELEN D.

Of North Braddock, a resident of Manor Care in Monroeville, age 97, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of over 50 years of the late Clyde C. McCune. Mother of Jim (Linda) McCune of North Braddock, Patricia Ruby of North Braddock, Thomas (Cindy) McCune of Rankin and Charles (Thomas) McCune of Troy Hill. Grandmother of James (Gayle Victor), Kelly (Alec) Pieczynski, Chris (Sue), Tom, Lois and Sarah McCune. Helen is also survived by ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Dale; and her sisters, Jeannette Franz, Lillian Duncan and Clare Herbolt. Helen was a devout member of the former St. William and Holy Cross parishes. Helen's family will be having a private viewing and Blessing Service and she will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.