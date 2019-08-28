|
|
ROSE HELEN DEGE
Went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 26, 2019. Born May 20, 1927 to the late Julius and Ethel Dezomits; beloved wife of the late Louis "Aldy" Dege and Charles "Brucie" Rose; stepmother to Lynn (Bill) Kratochvila and the late Susan (John) Sciulli; sister of John (Rickie) Dezomites; also five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, Frank, Julius and Edward. Helen always dressed to the nines, loved jewelry, clothes, shoes, cooking, gardening, Peter, wine, sweets and anything leopard print. She was one sassy lady. Family will receive friends FRIDAY 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 NOON at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019