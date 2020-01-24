Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Age 98, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home in Seneca Place.  Beloved wife of the late Dominic DeGeorge; mother of Jacob (Carol) Rodesh, David (Cynthia) DeGeorge, Denise (Bernard) Tebbets, and the late John Michael Rodesh; grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Yowonske, Lana (Douglas) Weston, Jake Tebbets (Josselyne Cibik), John Michael Rodesh, Joseph Rodesh, and the late Kathleen Rodesh;  great-grandmother of six; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling and trips to the casino with her many friends.  She was active in Silver Sneakers at Penn Hills YMCA and a volunteer at Penn Hills Library for many years.  Helen was a devoted Pitt and Farrell basketball fan.   Friends received, Saturday, 2 p.m. until Blessing Service at 4 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. To honor Helen, a cat lover, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd, Pgh., PA 15237

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
