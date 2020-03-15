HELEN (HULL) DELBRIDGE

Guest Book
  • "We loved Helen, it didn't start out well but the linger we..."
    - Rick and
  • "Rest In Heavenly Peace Mrs. Delbridge! You were Truly Our..."
    - Mr. & Mrs. Amis
  • "Helen and Dick were my Houseparents at Habana. We didn't..."
    - Rick Moszczynski
  • "My husband and I were Houseparents at Milton Hershey..."
    - Judith Bubb
  • "Helen was a great person, fellow worker, and great friend...."
    - Ernest Corson
Service Information
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA
15090
(724)-935-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELBRIDGE HELEN (HULL)

Age 89, formerly of Hershey, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Richard "Dick" Delbridge.  Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Hull; brothers, Russell, Robert and Danny Hull; and nephew, Richard Hull; aunt of Nancy Furis (Rich), Joanne Donahue (Frank), Russell Hull (Pam) and Jeff Delbridge.  Helen was proud of her life long career at Milton Hershey School where she was a house parent and home coordinator for over 40 years.  Services were private.  Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.