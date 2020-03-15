DELBRIDGE HELEN (HULL)
Age 89, formerly of Hershey, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Richard "Dick" Delbridge. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Hull; brothers, Russell, Robert and Danny Hull; and nephew, Richard Hull; aunt of Nancy Furis (Rich), Joanne Donahue (Frank), Russell Hull (Pam) and Jeff Delbridge. Helen was proud of her life long career at Milton Hershey School where she was a house parent and home coordinator for over 40 years. Services were private. Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, PA.