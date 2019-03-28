Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Age 88, of Upper St. Clair, on March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Dillis for 59 years; loving mother of Debbie Dillis, Gail Dillis, Leigh (Bill) Friday, Carolyn (Mike) Fitzgerald and Tom (Valarie) Dillis; devoted grandmother of Sean, Joseph, Kelly, Matt, Kristen, Jake, Joel and Nicole; and cherished sister of Joseph (Carolyn) Ruble. Helen was an accomplished woman that adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John Capistran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
