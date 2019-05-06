|
DOMINICI (VERNO) HELEN E. "HOLLY"
Age 88, peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, of Brentwoood, formerly of Hays. Beloved mom of Barbara "Bobbie" (Gerald) Pecora and John "Buck" (Judy) Dominici; proud gram of Gerald (Katherine) Percora, Amanda (Gregory Smith) Pecora, Erin DeiCas and Lauren (Scott) Donnelly; great-grandmother of Cole, Ada, Connor and Piper. Predeceased by five brothers and two sisters; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. Blessing service will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
