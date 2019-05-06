Home

Age 88,  peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, of  Brentwoood, formerly of Hays. Beloved mom of  Barbara "Bobbie" (Gerald) Pecora and John "Buck" (Judy) Dominici; proud gram of Gerald (Katherine) Percora, Amanda (Gregory Smith) Pecora, Erin DeiCas and Lauren (Scott) Donnelly; great-grandmother of  Cole, Ada, Connor and Piper. Predeceased by five brothers and two sisters; also survived by numerous nieces,  nephews, cousins and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 1-8 p.m.  Blessing service will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m.  Interment will be private.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
