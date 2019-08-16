Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FALVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN E. (RUGGIERI) FALVO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN E. (RUGGIERI) FALVO Obituary
FALVO HELEN E. (RUGGIERI)

Age 89, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Falvo, Sr.; loving mother of Gregory F. (Cynthia), Dr. Thomas C. (Anne), John (Cindy) and the late Edward R. Falvo, Jr. (survived by Arlene) and Nan (survived by Roger) Rankin; grandmother of Fara (Luke) Garretson, Alexa Falvo, Greta (Pete) Cicero, Justin (Jillian), Katherine (Andre), Claire, Gregory Falvo, Ed, Nick (Kristina) and the late Michael Falvo, Stephanie, Michael (Kayla) Munoz, Julie, Crystal (Jeff) and the late Joshua; great-grandmother  of  Cienna, Liza, Faye, Ford and Petey; sister of Rose Marie "Aunt Sis", Bill (Sunnie) and the late Frank (Joan) Ruggieri; also survived by nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitations on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Monday, 10 a.m.  Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. If desired, contributions can be made to the St. Mary of the Mount Memorial Fund.  PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now