FALVO HELEN E. (RUGGIERI)
Age 89, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Falvo, Sr.; loving mother of Gregory F. (Cynthia), Dr. Thomas C. (Anne), John (Cindy) and the late Edward R. Falvo, Jr. (survived by Arlene) and Nan (survived by Roger) Rankin; grandmother of Fara (Luke) Garretson, Alexa Falvo, Greta (Pete) Cicero, Justin (Jillian), Katherine (Andre), Claire, Gregory Falvo, Ed, Nick (Kristina) and the late Michael Falvo, Stephanie, Michael (Kayla) Munoz, Julie, Crystal (Jeff) and the late Joshua; great-grandmother of Cienna, Liza, Faye, Ford and Petey; sister of Rose Marie "Aunt Sis", Bill (Sunnie) and the late Frank (Joan) Ruggieri; also survived by nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitations on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Monday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. If desired, contributions can be made to the St. Mary of the Mount Memorial Fund. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019