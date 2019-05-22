Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN E. (MELLETT) MALONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN E. (MELLETT) MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY HELEN E. (MELLETT)

On Monday, May 20, 2019, of Swissvale, age 97, wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph of Pittsburgh, David of North Braddock, and Peggy and her husband, Joseph McGough of Swissvale; sister of the late John, Thomas, and Cecilia. Helen retired as a secretary at the School of Law at the University of Pittsburgh and was a lifetime member of the St. Anselm Parish. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the . www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now