MALONEY HELEN E. (MELLETT)

On Monday, May 20, 2019, of Swissvale, age 97, wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph of Pittsburgh, David of North Braddock, and Peggy and her husband, Joseph McGough of Swissvale; sister of the late John, Thomas, and Cecilia. Helen retired as a secretary at the School of Law at the University of Pittsburgh and was a lifetime member of the St. Anselm Parish. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the . www.niedfuneralhome.com.