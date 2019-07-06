Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for HELEN WESSEL
HELEN E. WESSEL

HELEN E. WESSEL Obituary
WESSEL HELEN E.

Age 97, of Wexford, died peacefully at Vincentian Marian Manor Nursing Home, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.  Wife of the late Albert L. Wessel; loving mother of Sr. Cynthia Wessel, S.H.S, Albert F., Kevin R., Timothy W., Paul G. and Cynthia Hoffman; sister of Frank Russ; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by five sisters. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Harmony Lodge 924. Family and friends received SUNDAY 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, 5246 Clarwin Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
