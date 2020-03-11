Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN EDITH PETCHEL. View Sign Service Information Noll Funeral Home 333 Third St Beaver , PA 15009 (724)-728-5171 Visitation 4:00 PM Noll Funeral Home 333 Third St Beaver , PA 15009 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish 200 3rd Street, Beaver , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PETCHEL HELEN EDITH

PETCHEL HELEN EDITH Of Industry entered eternal life on March 8, 2020 at 97 years young. Helen was born March 3, 1923 in New Brighton. She was the daughter of the late George and Edith Perelli Freed of New Brighton. Her beloved husband, John Petchel, preceded Helen in the next life. Helen lives on through her children; Karen (Ron) Sabados of White Oak, PA, John (Cathy) Petchel of Bethel Park, PA and Bob (Kathe) Petchel of Charlottesville, VA; and five grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Petchel, Pittsburgh, Ben Petchel, Pittsburgh, Stephanie Petchel, Pittsburgh, Meg Petchel, Los Angeles, CA, Molly (Rob Hichens) Petchel, Santa Barbara, CA. Helen was an only child, but a large and loving family surrounded her throughout her long life. This included her grandparents, Caesar and Angelina Perelli, who immigrated from Verase in northern Italy and their children and their families; Helen's mother Edith Perelli Freed, Charles Perelli, Mary Perelli Trozzo, Lucy Perelli Smith, Margaret Perelli Perrott, and Julia Perelli. Helen had a very rich life growing up in the Beaver Valley. There were many family and friend gatherings in New Brighton's 'Hunky Alley' and Holy Family Catholic Church. She attended New Brighton High School and Duquesne University. There she met her future husband, John while she was on the baton twirling team. Following graduation, John was signed to play football in the NFL with the Cleveland Rams. Helen spent the next four years traveling and supporting John's career with the Cleveland Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterwards, Helen and John settled in Industry when John accepted a teaching and head football coaching position at Midland HS. During this time, Helen immersed herself in supporting the Athletic Boosters and other activities at Midland and Western Beaver High Schools. Helen was a Pittsburgh area sports fan of the highest level, especially supporting the Steelers where her husband John played. Helen and John were avid bridge players, hosting many 'Ohioview Bridge Club' gatherings. Helen was also a real music enthusiast, always extolling the talents of Michael Buble', Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and many others from her era along with the Lincoln Park students she followed. Helen was a longtime volunteer at the Industry Borough elections. She took great pride that she had voted in every local, state and national election since 1944. Helen was a true follower of the Catholic faith, serving as a Eucharistic minister at the old St. Christine's Catholic Church in Ohioview. Three passions defined Helen's time here, faith, family and friends. Friends will be received on March 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish, 200 3rd Street, Beaver, PA 15009. A private interment, with Helen being laid to rest next to her husband, John, will take place at Laurel Point Cemetery, Beaver Falls. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020

