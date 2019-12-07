|
BAK HELEN ELIZABETH
Age 86, of Whitehall (formerly of Castle Shannon) passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Edward P. Bak. Loving mother of Edward (Lisa) Bak, Stephen (Roxann) Bak, Sandra (the late Fred) Brown, Patty (Dennis) Fennell, Lorianne (Curtis) Kubiak. Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Cory, Nichole, Johnathan, Justin, Jessica, Adam, Joey, Marty, and eight great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward; her parents, Adam and Barbara Werner; and her siblings, six brothers and one sister. Through the years, Helen loved polka dancing and fishing with her husband, she enjoyed dining out, bowling and playing card games and especially loved to yell "Bingo" with her friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019