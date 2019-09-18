Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN HAMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN F. (ZIELINSKI) HAMILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN F. (ZIELINSKI) HAMILL Obituary
HAMILL HELEN F. (ZIELINSKI)

Age 91, suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved wife of the late John Hamill. Loving mother of Linda (Dave) Alison, LaVerne "Goldie" English, Jack (Lynn) Hamill, Ken (Linda) Hamill, and Michele (Joe) Cornell. GiGi of John, Chris, Tom, Suzi, Melissa, Joe, Rachel, Samantha, Kevin, Krystal, and Andy. Great-GiGi of Lexi, Cayden, Mason, Julian, Jonathan, Harper, Brooklyn, and Henry. Aunt of Shirley Eibesberger. Visitations Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Helen worked for Kaufmann's Department Store, Downtown, for over 25 years. Contributions should be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Services in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now