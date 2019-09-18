|
HAMILL HELEN F. (ZIELINSKI)
Age 91, suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019, of Carrick. Beloved wife of the late John Hamill. Loving mother of Linda (Dave) Alison, LaVerne "Goldie" English, Jack (Lynn) Hamill, Ken (Linda) Hamill, and Michele (Joe) Cornell. GiGi of John, Chris, Tom, Suzi, Melissa, Joe, Rachel, Samantha, Kevin, Krystal, and Andy. Great-GiGi of Lexi, Cayden, Mason, Julian, Jonathan, Harper, Brooklyn, and Henry. Aunt of Shirley Eibesberger. Visitations Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Helen worked for Kaufmann's Department Store, Downtown, for over 25 years. Contributions should be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Services in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019