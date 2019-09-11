Home

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Parish (St. Eugene Church)
Liberty Borough, PA
HELEN F. (ROSENSKY) RIZZO


1934 - 2019
HELEN F. (ROSENSKY) RIZZO Obituary
RIZZO HELEN F. (ROSENSKY)

Age 85, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Port Vue on Tuesday, September 10th.  Helen worked as a Lab Clerk at McKeesport Hospital and a secretary for G.C. Murphy Co. in McKeesport; member of St. Mark's Parish, the Christian Mothers and previously active with Port Vue Sr. Citizens; loved the Pirates, Penguins, Steelers and Penn St. Nittany Lions. Wife of the late Joseph P. Rizzo; mother of Joseph C. (Karen) Rizzo of Jefferson Hills, Karen (Dan) O'Connell of Maryland and Barbara (DJ) Baumgart of Virginia; grandmother of Kathy, Kristy, Kari (Ian), Kellie, Danny, Gina, Donald, Rebecca and Joseph; sister of Leona Majewski of Oregon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to friend/caretaker, Deborah Foster and staff at Mt. Vernon Sr. Living and 365 Hospice. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills (412-384-0350) Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m.  Prayer in the funeral home Friday, 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. St. Mark Parish (St. Eugene Church) Liberty Borough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities of Pgh. www.ccpgh.org or Penn State Thon benefiting pediatric cancer http://donate.thon.org More information and condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
