Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
HELEN F. (FLAGG) STEIN

HELEN F. (FLAGG) STEIN Obituary
STEIN HELEN F. (FLAGG)

New Year's Day 2020 was Helen Stein's last day on earth. Helen was cheerful, resilient, courageous, and purposeful. She was generous with her time and talents, from sewing blankets for Serbian refugees, to caring for the less fortunate at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland. She was graduated from Perry High School, a member of the National Honor Society. It was at Perry that she met Philip Stein, the love of her life. They were married shortly after her graduation and lived a full life together,working, traveling, and family. They were married over 55 years. After Phil died, Helen lived on for another 20 years. Helen was a swimmer, a competitive badminton player, and a lover of all breeds of dogs. She was a whiz at jigsaw puzzles, bridge and other games. She is survived by her two brothers, Russell Flagg of New York City, and Louis Kalivoda of Gainesville, FL. She is also survived by her two nieces, Nancy Johnson and Janis Long of Pittsburgh, PA. Friends are received at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. We will miss Helen's high energy and bonhomie. A verse from John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy"


 


'Before you cross the street.


Take my hand.


Life is just what happens to you.


When you're busy making other plans.'


 


Helen always made her way on her own terms.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
