HELEN F. (SICHITANO) YADEROSA

HELEN F. (SICHITANO) YADEROSA Obituary
YADEROSA HELEN F. (SICHITANO)

Age 96, of Manheim, formerly of North Versailles, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Community. She was born February 4, 1923 in Braddock, a daughter of the late Michael and Francis (Grillo) Sichitano.  She was a longtime member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She worked as a clerk at G.C. Murphy in Wilkinsburg before devoting her time to raising their children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Yaderosa; and son, John M. Yaderosa; five sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Dale) Taylor of Manheim; grandchildren, Melissa (Shane) Taylor Siford, Jason (Amy Gordon) A. Taylor and Lauren (Angel) Taylor Medina all of Lancaster; great-granddaughters, Kyla Siford, Kelleigh Medina; great-grandsons, Justin Siford, Braelon Siford, Jacob Medina, Samuel Medina, Brody Taylor and Max Medina; and sister, Kay Benkovich. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport.  Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Hope Nazarene Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Road, Manheim, PA 17545. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralserevices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
