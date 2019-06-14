Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FIRANSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN FIRANSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN FIRANSKI Obituary
FIRANSKI HELEN

Age 92, a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. Helen was the owner of Nevros Restaurant in the Strip District for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of Sts. John and Paul RC Church, Sewickley. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; and her daughter, Nancy Scanga. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Klaus five grandchildren, Kimberly, Kristin, Justin, Gabrielle and Candace; she was also loved by six great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Alyssa, Amanda, Matteo, Mia and Sydney. Services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, Wexford, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John and Paul RC Church, Sewickley, PA. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shaler Twp., PA. Visiting will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now