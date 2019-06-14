FIRANSKI HELEN

Age 92, a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. Helen was the owner of Nevros Restaurant in the Strip District for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of Sts. John and Paul RC Church, Sewickley. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; and her daughter, Nancy Scanga. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Klaus five grandchildren, Kimberly, Kristin, Justin, Gabrielle and Candace; she was also loved by six great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Alyssa, Amanda, Matteo, Mia and Sydney. Services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, Wexford, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John and Paul RC Church, Sewickley, PA. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Shaler Twp., PA. Visiting will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.